San Diego Police: Man dead after being shot at, run over by car in Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 56-year-old man was found dead in the Mount Hope neighborhood after he was apparently shot at and run over by a vehicle, police said Monday.

Dispatchers received several calls about 8:15 p.m. Sunday reporting that a person had been struck by a vehicle following a shooting on F Street between Morrison and 41st streets, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 56-year-old man pinned underneath a dark-colored Honda, Brown said. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the victim had gotten into some sort of altercation with several people in the Honda, then someone in the Honda opened fire and the vehicle struck the man and dragged him underneath, the lieutenant said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was struck by the gunfire.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.