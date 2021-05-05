San Diego Police investigate after body found in trash can in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body inside a trash can in Little Italy.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a body found in a trash can in the 2100 block of State Street.

Responding SDPD officers arrived and confirmed a deceased person was inside a gray plastic trash receptacle. The victim was described as a white female in her 20s or 30s, and she was wearing a black sweater and black jeans.

Police officials said the woman appeared to be homeless.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are leading the investigation “due to the suspicious nature of the death,” police officials said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.