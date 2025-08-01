San Diego Police ID victims in apparent murder-suicide in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman and her husband found dead in an Oak Park home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide have been identified, police announced Thursday.

Michelle Booker-Stewart, 51, and her husband, Nathaniel Stewart, 57, were discovered at their residence in the 5500 block of Timothy Drive around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a domestic violence-related shooting, Lt. Arturo Swadener said.

"Southeastern Division officers responded and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso," Swadener said. "As they rendered aid to her, additional officers found a male in a separate room suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was deceased."

Booker-Stewart also died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel.

Police said the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide. No ongoing threat to the community was reported.

Homicide detectives with the department were handling the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact detectives at 619-531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

