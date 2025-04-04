San Diego Police honor officers killed century ago in line of duty with Police Cross

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department posthumously awarded Sgt. Oliver Hopkins and Det. Charles Harris with the Police Cross -- a prestigious honor for acts of bravery -- on Thursday afternoon at the department's downtown San Diego headquarters.

Hopkins and Harris were killed in the line of duty dating back to 1915 and 1927, respectively. Harris is the only fallen SDPD member whose killer has never been arrested, according to the department.

Hopkins joined the department in January 1911. He served as a patrolman and motorcycle officer before being promoted to sergeant on July 1, 1915. After choosing to remain on motorcycle duty, Hopkins was fatally struck by a drunk driver the next day. He was survived by his wife and three children.

Harris also joined the department in January of the same year. He worked as a bicycle squad officer and horse-mounted patrolman before a promotion to detective. On April 3, 1927, Harris and three officers went on a stakeout in Balboa Park to catch a prolific robber. The robber shot and killed Harris before fleeing the scene.

The identity of the suspect was never determined, according to the department.

The San Diego Police Historical Association has worked to locate the families of Police Cross recipients. Hopkins and Harris' families were present to receive the awards on their behalf.

The SDPD also worked with the historical association over the last few years to honor its fallen officers with the prestigious award, the department said.

