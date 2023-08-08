San Diego Police: Girl shot multiple times in legs outside of Oak Park apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A girl was shot multiple times in the legs and hospitalized after a group of young people hanging outside of an Oak Park apartment complex heard gunshots and ran, San Diego Police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bayview Heights Place, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

ABC 10News learned the victim was 14 years old was walking through a parking lot when she was hit in both of her legs by gunfire.

She was taken to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment, and police said her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

A description of the suspected shooter was not available.

