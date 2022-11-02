San Diego Police find stolen sheriff's uniforms, equipment in car during traffic stop

Watch Now
San Diego Police officers discovered stolen sheriff’s department gear inside a car during a traffic stop in Paradise Hills early Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police officers discovered stolen sheriff’s department gear inside a car during a traffic stop in Paradise Hills early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers pulled over a Mercedes-Benz sedan near Woodman Street and Wattle Drive over an obstructed license plate.

The driver, according to police, was wearing a sheriff’s uniform and a bulletproof vest at the time of the stop. He and a passenger were detained for questioning.

During a search of the vehicle, officers noticed duffel bags full of sheriff’s uniforms and equipment, including a radio mic, as well as a deputy’s personal mail.

Officers also discovered bags of drugs and paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s officials were contacted about the discovery, and they are trying to determine where the items were taken from.

