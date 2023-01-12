Watch Now
San Diego Police: Family members robbed in Logan Heights home invasion

Posted at 7:05 AM, Jan 12, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Family members were robbed by a group of people in a home invasion in Logan Heights, San Diego Police said.

The robbery occurred at around 12 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 2800 block of Webster Avenue.

Police said a group of people aggressively approached a woman in the yard of her home before they forced her inside the house.

The group stole items from the family inside the house, including a rifle and handgun, and then fled the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.

Descriptions of the individuals involved in the home invasion were not immediately available.

