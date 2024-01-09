San Diego Police: Driver shot at five times in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The driver of a BMW was hit by gunfire multiple times from a suspect in a red sedan in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Messina Drive at 6:23 p.m. Monday, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, 23, and a friend were sitting in a black BMW, the officer said, when a red sedan pulled up next to the victim and words were exchanged.

"During the argument someone from the red vehicle shot five times at the victim," Buttle said. The victim was struck but the passenger was not hit.

The victim was shot in the left leg, hand and nose, Buttle said.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. SDPD Special Investigation Unit officers responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting.

