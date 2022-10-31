San Diego Police: Driver falls asleep at wheel, truck rolls over

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people escaped serious injury following a rollover crash in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling in the 3300 block of Marlborough Avenue when it veered and crashed into three parked cars.

Some of the parked vehicles were totaled as the truck rolled over and came to rest on its side.

The driver and passenger crawled out of the truck and were examined at the scene, but it was determined they were not seriously hurt.

San Diego Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash after the driver told officers that he fell asleep at the wheel.