San Diego Police: Driver dies after SUV slams into tree on Mira Mesa Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An SUV crashed into a tree, killing the driver and prompting the closure of a stretch of the typically busy Mira Mesa Boulevard early Thursday morning.

According to San Dieo Police, the crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard.

Police said a Honda CR-V was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, it veered onto a raised concrete island – which separates the eastbound and westbound lanes -- and collided head-on with a tree.

The unidentified driver “sustained major head trauma” and was declared dead at the scene, police confirmed.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The crash forced the closure of Mira Mesa Boulevard between Reagan Road and Montongo Street.