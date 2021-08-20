San Diego Police: DoorDash driver shot in face after food pickup in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A DoorDash driver was hospitalized Thursday night after San Diego Police said he was shot while on his way to a food drop-off in Linda Vista.

According to SDPD officials, the 20-year-old male driver had just picked up a food order from a Jack in the Box restaurant and was traveling on Linda Vista Road just before 9:15 p.m. when he heard a noise that caused him to crash his vehicle into a pole.

Police said that after the wreck, which occurred a short distance away near Ulric Street, the driver realized he had been shot in his cheek.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to police.

At this point, SDPD officials said they did not have a description of the suspected shooter.

A DoorDash spokeswoman said in a statement to ABC 10News: