San Diego Police Department looks to add more women to force

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department is holding a hiring event later this month in hopes of encouraging more women to consider a job in law enforcement.

Currently, the department has 1,928 members on the force, but only 320 are female.

SDPD’s hiring expo is scheduled for Aug. 21, and the department is looking to hire at least 50 female applicants. They will participate in one of four police academies throughout the year.

SDPD Detective Sharon Yoon, a 9-year veteran of the force, said she was able to move up in the ranks while still raising a family.

“I’m currently a mother to three children, and my youngest child is still only one year old,” said Yoon. “I know there are other women who are in the department who are in similar situations as me. They play the role of being a mother as well as being a police officer, or sergeant, or detective. They’re still able to have very successful careers.”

Mayor Todd Gloria said the city is “doing more outreach.” They want more diverse employees among the departments, including the police department.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit shared Monday morning the past two police academies have been the most diverse in the city’s history, but, still, the number of women in the department only accounts for nearly 17 percent.

The City of San Diego is slightly above the national average of 13 percent.

The hiring event will be held at Police Plaza, 4020 Murphy Canyon Road.