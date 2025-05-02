San Diego Police Department launches new tool to assist public with service calls

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department launched "My90," a new communication tool that sends automated text messages to the public about their service calls and that allows community feedback via survey, the department announced Thursday.

The messages give the public further information about service calls and in some cases will help them to be better prepared for police arrival, according to the SDPD.

"With nearly a million calls for service dispatched annually, capturing feedback from the community on this scale is invaluable. We are committed to continual improvement and believe this data will allow us to measure our performance with the expectations of the community," Chief Scott Wahl said. "As a department, we are committed to professional growth and continued professionalism in law enforcement."

Police officials said My90 is a community engagement tool that will help officers to better inform, understand and serve the community.

"The goal of understanding and serving the community better is accomplished by sending confidential Post-Contact Surveys to callers at the conclusion of their interaction with SDPD employees," the department said in a statement. "This feedback will be invaluable to our operations, by not only helping us understand the true sentiment of the community, but more importantly by helping us understand where we might be deficient, so we can improve our level of service to the communities we serve."

According to officials, My90 will also assist officers in their goal to be "transparent" by posting the results of the surveys for the public to view.

