San Diego Police Department brings back 'Peace in the Park' for Easter weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A mad dash to find Easter eggs scattered throughout the lawn at Mountain View Community Park on Saturday brought a smile to hundreds of parents' faces.

The Easter egg hunt was part of a series of "Peace in the Park" events put on by the San Diego Police Department and other community leaders.

The events are an opportunity to "take back our public parks and make them safe for families to enjoy and spend time together," according to SDPD.

Saturday's "Peace in the park" took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The venues have typically been sites for gang violence in the past.

“This is actually really good. It’s open for the public, it’s safe, I see all the cops out here," said one mother, who brought her 5-year-old son to the event.

According to a spokesperson with SDPD, the events are working to deter crime in the areas where they're held.

"We don’t see that many calls for service in these areas no more," said the spokesperson.

On top of the Easter egg hunt, the event featured live music and a string of vendors from community organizations, like SAY San Diego.

According to its website, the nonprofit's mission "is to partner with youth, adults, families, and communities to reach their full potential."

One employee spent time teaching kids at the event facts about the dangers of drugs, like cigarettes.

“I think everybody who is out here really wants to do the same thing and that’s make this community, you know, great," said the employee.

SDPD says each "Peace in the Park" seems to get bigger than the last, so they hope to host the events more frequently.