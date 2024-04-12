San Diego Police chase stolen car from Mission Bay to National City; 3 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three people were arrested after police said they led officers on a high-speed chase from Mission Bay to National City late Thursday night.

According to San Diego Police, at around 11 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a white Kia Optima for speeding in the Mission Beach area.

The driver refused to stop and sped away, prompting police to initiate a pursuit on several local freeways.

During the chase, the Optima reached speeds of up to 115 mph while it still had its lights turned off.

The Optima eventually made its way into National City and pulled over in the 2700 block of Prospect Street. The three vehicle occupants ditched the car and ran away, but officers quickly apprehended them.

According to police at the scene, officers determined that the Optima was reported stolen.

No injuries were reported during the incident.