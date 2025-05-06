San Diego Police: Burglars smash vehicle into La Jolla eyeglass store

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - Burglars smashed a vehicle into a high-end eyeglasses retailer in La Jolla Tuesday, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages, authorities estimated.

Officers responded at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to reports of broken glass at EyeStructure, located at 1232 Prospect St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

At around 4:20 a.m., police said they cleared out the business and took down a report for the burglary. It was reported that the front of the store, windows and display cases were broken by the suspect vehicle.

Store damages of at least $100,000 were estimated based on observations from the owner and officers on scene, a public information officer with the SDPD told City News Service.

It was unclear how much merchandise was stolen, police said.

The suspects were at large, and a description was not immediately available.

