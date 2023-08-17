San Diego Police: Boy fractures femur after being pinned by car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A boy was hospitalized with a fractured femur after San Diego Police said he was pinned by a car in a Miramar neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Arjons Drive, police said.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman was moving her Honda Civic when she inadvertently reversed the car, pinning an 8-year-old boy against a curb and wall.

The child was taken to the hospital after suffering a fractured femur and abrasions. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

No other details on the incident were released; SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision.