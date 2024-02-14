San Diego Police arrest suspect in 2014 shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old man who was in custody in San Diego County Jail was arrested on suspicion of the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in 2014, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

Sonny Estrada, who was already in jail on an unrelated charge, was identified by detectives as a suspect in the 2014 shooting death of Daniel Coriz of San Diego, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

On May 11, 2014, at about midnight, San Diego police officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area of 1100 Koe Street, the lieutenant said. Officers found a 42-year-old man outside of the residence in the 1100 block of Koe Street.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, Campbell said. Paramedics responded to the scene, but the man had died of his injuries.

The investigation revealed that two men approached the victim and one man fired several rounds, striking the victim, Campbell said. The suspects were both described as wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black bandanna covering their faces.

Since 2014, San Diego detectives have continued to investigate the case.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified Estrada as a suspect in the shooting, Campbell said. Estrada was located in San Diego County Jail already in custody for an unrelated charge.

On Friday at about 12:30 p.m., he was booked into jail on suspicion of one count of murder, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

