San Diego Police arrest man suspected in stabbing death of stepfather in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his stepfather during an argument at a Rancho Bernardo home, San Diego Police announced Monday.

On Sunday, at around 5:52 p.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to a home in the 12000 block of Caminito Campana due to a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Despite life-saving measures at the scene, the victim -- described by police as a 61-year-old white male -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Pablo Johnson, the victim's 25-year-old stepson. Johnson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and booked into San Diego County Jail.

In a press release, SDPD officials said Homicide Unit detectives learned “this case appears to be a tragic case of family violence. The victim is the suspect’s stepfather and they both live together at the location with other family members. On the evening of this incident, they were involved in an apparent argument immediately preceding the fatal stabbing of the victim by his stepson.”

Homicide detectives are still investigating the events that led up to the altercation and stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.