San Diego Police arrest man in Pacific Beach, seize cache of weapons, money, drugs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After responding to a domestic violence restraining order violation on New Year's Eve in Pacific Beach, officers recovered several illegal weapons and firearm manufacturing equipment, San Diego Police reported Wednesday.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, and during a pat down of 28-year-old Christian Wydajewski, law enforcement found a loaded ghost gun, according to authorities.

The discovery of the illegal gun prompted officers to search Wydajewski's vehicle, and that is where police found three AR-15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs and additional firearm manufacturing equipment, according to authorities.

After discovering the firearm manufacturing equipment, the SDPD contacted the Ghost Gun Apprehension Team and obtained a search warrant for Wydajewski's home in Pacific Beach, police reported.

Once in the home of Wydajewski, detectives recovered two un-serialized AR-15 ghost gun rifles. The rifles had distinct tooling in the fire control cavity indicative of firearm manufacturing. Detectives also located a fully automatic conversion device, commonly referred to as a "Glock switch," which converts a semiautomatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, according to police.

Law enforcement found even more weapons, tools and substances, finding three firearm suppressors, one loaded Glock handgun, two Derringer-style firearms, 9 grams of cocaine, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, additional firearm manufacturing equipment, body armor and approximately $2,000 in the Pacific Beach home, according to police.

Wydajewski was booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple charges including possession of assault weapons, transporting a machine gun, possession of a silencer and possession of a controlled substance while armed.