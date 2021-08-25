San Diego Police arrest man in fight that sent neighbor to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fight in North Park late Tuesday night ended with one man rushed to the hospital and another under arrest.

At around 10:20 p.m., San Diego Police officers were called to the 4000 block of Utah Street by residents who witnessed a fight between two men.

A witness told ABC 10News he heard two men arguing and screaming, and then he heard a thump sound.

According to the witness, while he waited for officers to arrive, he saw a man drag the other man’s body out to his porch and drop it before going back inside.

"I will never forget the thump. Like how high he dropped the body. It's just too much,” the witness said.

The witness said the man went back inside and came out after several minutes, and it was at that point the man realized the victim did not have a pulse. According to the witness, the man began screaming for help.

The witness told ABC 10News the two men have fought often in the past.

Police said the victim was hospitalized and doctors were able to revive him.

The other man in the fight was taken into custody.