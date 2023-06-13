San Diego Police arrest man in connection with death of 2-year-old boy in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested by San Diego Police in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Bay Terraces.

According to SDPD officials, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2900 block of Morton Way at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after an emergency call regarding a child not breathing.

Responding officers arrived and performed life-saving measures before paramedics transported the child to the hospital.

SDPD officials said the boy, whose name was not released, died after arriving at the hospital.

Police said investigators found that the child “sustained serious traumatic internal injuries that were indicative of physical child abuse.”

Investigators gathered evidence and eventually identified McArvin Caringal-Sanchez -- who is in a dating relationship with the child’s mother -- as the suspect in the boy’s death.

Caringal-Sanchez was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.