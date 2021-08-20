Watch
San Diego Police arrest man in connection with brother's death at City Heights park

KGTV
Central Avenue Mini Park death investigation (Aug. 10, 2021)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 20, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of his brother at a City Heights park.

Police said 25-year-old Adam Jon Thomas was arrested in Sacramento on Aug. 14 after being identified as a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Trenton Thomas.

On Aug. 10, at around 12:20 a.m., police said officers were called to Central Avenue Mini Park at 3642 Central Ave. in response to the discovery of a man’s body.

Officers found the deceased man “with traumatic injuries to his upper body.”

During the investigation, the victim was identified as Trenton Thomas, a Sacramento resident. His brother was identified as the suspect in the slaying.

Further details on the probe and Adam Jon Thomas' arrest were not immediately released.

