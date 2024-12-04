Watch Now
San Diego Police arrest 3 teens after pursuit ends in crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pursuit that began in the Encanto neighborhood ended in a crash in Emerald Hills and the arrest of three teenagers, according to San Diego Police.

SDPD officials said officers tried to pull over a Mercedes-Benz sedan because of its window tint, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a chase.

After the car made its way into the Emerald Hills neighborhood, the driver crashed into a tree near Johnson Elementary School.

Police said four people got out of the car and ran away, but officers apprehended the driver and two juvenile passengers.

The fourth passenger was not located.

