Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Armed gunman steals cell phones from safe at North Park T-Mobile store

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
san diego police cruiser America's Finest City
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 09:16:12-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed gunman fled with numerous cell phones after forcing an employee at a North Park cell phone store to open a safe, San Diego Police said Monday.

The robbery happened about 6 p.m. Sunday at the T-Mobile store on El Cajon Boulevard near 30th Street, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked in wearing a dark mask, a black hoodie and black pants, then showed the employee the butt of a handgun and demanded "everything from the safe," Buttle said.

The employee complied, then was told to get in the bathroom and not come out, the officer said. The thief fled with an unknown number of cell phones.

Once the employee thought the suspect had left, he exited the bathroom and called police, Buttle said. The employee was uninjured.

A detailed description of the thief was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WATCH TODAY JUNE 27 AT 7PM et / 4PM pt

WATCH SUNDAY JUNE 27 AT 7PM et / 4PM pt