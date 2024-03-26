San Diego Police annual crime statistics report shows overall crime is down

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department released its annual Crime Statistics Report, and for the second year in a row, overall crime has dropped in the city.

Per the report, SDPD officials said overall crime went down about 2.7% from 2022 to 2023.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the drop in crime since the pandemic is intentional.

In a statement, Nisleit said, “The men and women of the San Diego Police Department put on their uniforms every day with one goal in mind: keeping our communities safe. This is proven by the fact that San Diego remains one of the safest big cities in the nation year-over-year, despite continued staffing shortages. This is a testament to proactive police work to prevent crimes from happening and investigative tools that help us hold criminals accountable.”

This year, the data was run through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which San Diego Police said breaks down data more comprehensively and even down to the neighborhood.

The data was broken down into three main categories: Crimes Against Persons, Crimes Against Property, and Crimes Against Society.

According to the report, Crimes Against Persons -- such as burglaries, assaults, and more -- dropped 0.1% overall.



Sexual Assaults

2023: 727 2022: 868 16% decrease

Kidnappings

2023: 213 2022: 215 0.9% decrease

Aggravated Assaults

2023: 4490 2022: 4252 5.6% increase

Other Sex Offenses:

2023: 16 2022: 13 23.1% increase



Crimes Against Property were down overall 6%.

Burglaries

2022: 3353 2023: 2816 16% decrease

Robberies

2022:1282 2023:1199 6.5% decrease



Crimes Against Society, like drug and gambling crimes, were up.

Narcotic violations

2022: 5317 2023: 5839 9.8% increase

Animal cruelty

2022: 4 2023: 24 500% increase



Chief Nisleit said that the option to break data down by neighborhood could show the department where and when to deploy officers and resources.

To view the full report, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/2024-03/2023-crime-report.pdf