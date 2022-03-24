San Diego police and lifeguards stress safety during Spring Break

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Spring Break is almost here. San Diego Lifeguards and police are working to make sure San Diegans are safe near our coastline.

SDPD and lifeguards are expecting more people to visit the beaches and San Diego. They ask visitors to follow all of the rules and adhere to all of the signs posted in the area.

“We will have additional police officers out on the beach areas,” says Capt. Scott Wahl with SDPD Northern Division. “It’s really a great time in San Diego. We’re going to do our part to make sure that it is safe for everyone.”

SDPD is warning that alcohol is not permitted on the beach, as well as glass containers. Officers will be watching beachgoers starting bonfires in non-designated areas.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards are also urging people to be cautious if they plan to go out into the water.

If you are renting a watercraft, like a boat or jet skis, SDPD urges San Diegans to do so from a legal business. Wahl says these establishments typically have a brick-and-mortar store near the docks.

Chief James Gartland, with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division, says it is critical that users follow all of the speed limits to avoid injuring themselves or others.

Lifeguards will also be stepping up patrols and using all of their resources to make sure people are safe and out of rip currents.

“If you hear a lifeguard or see a lifeguard, just listen to what they’re telling you to do,” says Gartland. “They’re not harassing you. They just want you to move out of the area. They are trained observers. We can see where the rip currents are. We know you’re in danger before you’re in danger.”

Lifeguards say the best thing to do is check in with them at the nearest lifeguard tower before going in the water.