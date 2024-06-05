San Diego Police: Alleged organizer of planned street takeovers arrested, illegal firearms seized

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police arrested the suspected organizer of planned street takeovers at multiple San Diego intersections last weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Three teens were also detained in connection with the planned takeovers, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD Detective Sgt. John Ampol said a group of about 200 people tried to target the following intersections on Saturday, June 1:



Genesee Avenue and Science Center Drive

Ruffin Road and Ridgehaven Court

Fashion Valley Road and Riverwalk Drive

2100 Market St.

Harvest Road and Airway Road

The SDPD's Traffic and Western divisions responded and prevented the group from carrying out the plan.

The group was able to carry out one intersection takeover Saturday at Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley, Ampol said. They caused an estimated $13,800 in damage to the roadway, he said.

Officers at the Fashion Valley Road and Riverwalk Drive location heard gunshots as a white Kia sedan sped away from the scene. A stop of the vehicle was conducted, and the three teens were detained.

A loaded unserialized handgun was recovered from the vehicle containing a 32-round magazine, Ampol said. Spent shell casings allegedly were also found inside the vehicle. One of the teens was booked into Juvenile Hall and the other two were released to family.

Calijah "Zilla" Young was arrested as the alleged ringleader of the takeovers, Ampol said. Young was booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit felony vandalism, exhibition of speed, reckless driving, facilitating an exhibition of speed and obstructing arrest.

A passenger in a vehicle Young was riding in was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after a loaded firearm was found in his possession, police said.

Additional participants, including other coordinators of the events, were being sought for potential criminal charges.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.