San Diego Police: 1 person ejected in multi-vehicle crash in Mission Bay area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A collision involving up to six vehicles left at least one person injured and impacted traffic on East Mission Bay Drive in San Diego Sunday.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Mission Bay Drive north of Fiesta Island Road, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle told City News Service.

One person was ejected from a vehicle, Buttle said. There were reports that one patient had a skull fracture and possibly an open leg fracture but Buttle was not certain that was the ejected patient.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived at the scene at 7:09 p.m. for a vehicle rescue and cleared the area at 8:47 p.m., according to its online Newsworthy Incidents page.

East Mission Bay Drive lanes were closed in the area due to the crash, Buttle said.

