San Diego Police: 1 dead in crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of Mira Mesa Boulevard was shut down early Tuesday morning following a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a car crashed into a tree in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Dabney Drive.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, but ABC 10News learned the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Due to the emergency response, eastbound Mira Mesa Blvd. was closed between Dabney Drive and Parkdale Avenue.

Police are investigating the circumstances that lead to the collision.