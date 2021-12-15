San Diego Planning Committee to vote on mayor's housing plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's "A Home For All Of Us" plan was first introduced back in the summer, but this week it'll go before the planning commission and could get the first green light to move forward.

"This package is really targeting to make sure there is more housing for working people in the city of San Diego," he said.

Mayor Gloria spoke with ABC 10 News ahead of Thursday's meeting about some of the major problems and possible solutions.

In addition to changing the city code and speeding up the building process, he said there would also be a focus on creating more family-friendly housing.

"Housing incentive for developers to consider building three-bedroom units and above," Gloria said.

He also said there's a major need to create housing for middle-income residents, and the main thing he hears from employers is.

"What they talk to me about is that they can't recruit and retain top-quality talent because the housing crisis is so acute even for those who make good wages," he said.

A part of the plan also calls for more housing at city facilities and at the properties the city owns.

"I think there are fire stations and libraries that we could make better use of," Gloria said.

The mayor used the example of the North Park Library, saying there's room to build. He also wants to tap into underused commercial sites.

Bottom line, he said it's a complicated problem that requires a change in approach if things are ever going to really be different.

"We don't need more McMansions out in the backcountry. What we need is homes that working people can afford," he said.

The housing action plan is scheduled to be discussed during Thursday's planning commission meeting. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m., is virtual, and open to the public.

