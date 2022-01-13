San Diego PD, FBI searching for Clairemont bank robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — FBI investigators are searching for a man wanted for robbing a bank in Clairemont Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Chase Bank location at 5825 Balboa Avenue on Wednesday around 3:48 p.m. The man approached a teller with a note demanding money and threatening he had a gun.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a bald Hispanic man, in his late 20s to 30s, about 5-foot-4, with slender build. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.