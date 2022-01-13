Watch
San Diego PD, FBI searching for Clairemont bank robbery suspect

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego FBI
Clairemont bank robbery
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 21:43:50-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — FBI investigators are searching for a man wanted for robbing a bank in Clairemont Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Chase Bank location at 5825 Balboa Avenue on Wednesday around 3:48 p.m. The man approached a teller with a note demanding money and threatening he had a gun.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a bald Hispanic man, in his late 20s to 30s, about 5-foot-4, with slender build. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

