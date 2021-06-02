Watch
San Diego pays $900K to woman, 82, in crash with fire engine

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:02:53-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego will pay $900,000 to an 82-year-old woman whose foot and ankle were crushed when her car collided with a city fire engine that sped through a red light while heading to an emergency in 2018.

The settlement approved by the City Council last week, covers Marlowe Berg’s medical bills, future treatment and adverse impact on the remaining years of her life.

Lawyers for Berg, a former member of the San Diego State University faculty, say she can no longer drive or travel and can barely walk.

A spokeswoman for the city attorney declined to comment on the settlement.

