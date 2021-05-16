San Diego parents can fill out vaccine consent form for minors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Now that everyone 12-year-olds and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, San Diego County is working to ease the process for ensuring parent permission for anyone who wants the vaccine.

Anyone younger than 18 does need parent or guardian consent to get the vaccine, but a new tool from the county allows parents and guardians to fill out the consent form in advance, then they do not have to be there for the appointment in person.

If a parent or guardian is present for the vaccine appointment, no documentation is needed to prove a minor’s age.

If a relative caregiver, including a grandparent, aunt, or cousin is present, a caregiver affidavit form needs to be filled out, but no documentation is needed to prove the minor’s age.

If a parent or guardian is not present, the minor must have an appointment already booked online and the minor must show the filled-out consent form, in addition to bringing a photo ID and also proof of age.

Links for all paperwork can be found here.

Many teens getting vaccinated at Sharp’s Grossmont Mall Super Station Saturday said they are looking forward to life returning to normal.

“It’s like we’re almost done with it finally so I’m excited to go out without a mask and have life be back to normal again,” said 15-year-old Hudson Lorenz.

“Well I want to go back to my normal life and hang out with friends and family,” said 15-year-old Emma Wilcox.