San Diego Padres fan gets Fernando Tatis Jr. signature tattooed on leg

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A die-hard San Diego Padres fan is continuing to make his faith in the Friars permanent.

Robert Becerra told ABC 10News he’s been a Padres fan all of his life, likening his love for the team to a marriage.

Becerra attended the team’s FanFest at Petco Park last Saturday and was able to meet Fernando Tatis Jr. He got the Padres star to autograph his leg at the event, and Becerra then went to a tattoo parlor to make it a signature to last a lifetime.

“It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing. Like my son said, 'Dad, if you get his name signatured under his face, go get it tattooed.' I said, “Alright, I'll do it.”

Becerra, who already has a tattoo of Tatis Jr.'s face, also has tattoos of Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman, as well as the Friar, the San Diego Chicken, and longtime broadcaster Jerry Coleman.