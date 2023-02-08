Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Padres fan gets Fernando Tatis Jr. signature tattooed on leg

fernando_tatis_jr_tattoo_leg.jpg
KGTV
Robert Becerra's Fernando Tatis Jr. face and signature tattoo
fernando_tatis_jr_tattoo_leg.jpg
Posted at 7:04 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:04:23-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A die-hard San Diego Padres fan is continuing to make his faith in the Friars permanent.

Robert Becerra told ABC 10News he’s been a Padres fan all of his life, likening his love for the team to a marriage.

Becerra attended the team’s FanFest at Petco Park last Saturday and was able to meet Fernando Tatis Jr. He got the Padres star to autograph his leg at the event, and Becerra then went to a tattoo parlor to make it a signature to last a lifetime.

“It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing. Like my son said, 'Dad, if you get his name signatured under his face, go get it tattooed.' I said, “Alright, I'll do it.”

Becerra, who already has a tattoo of Tatis Jr.'s face, also has tattoos of Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman, as well as the Friar, the San Diego Chicken, and longtime broadcaster Jerry Coleman.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!