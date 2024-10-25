San Diego opens Riviera Del Sol Neighborhood Park in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Riviera Del Sol Neighborhood Park in Otay Mesa opened Thursday, capping off the transformation from an empty field into a 4.8-acre park with a basketball court, two playgrounds, fitness equipment and more.

The $9.5 million project is one of five parks slated to open this fiscal year.

"This long-awaited neighborhood park will provide much-needed green space, recreational opportunities and a place for neighbors to come together," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "We're committed to ensuring that every San Diegan has access to great parks, and with five new parks set to open this year, we're making that vision a reality."

It is one of several major park projects in Council District 8. In September, crews began construction on Beyer Park in San Ysidro. Clay Avenue Mini Park in Logan Heights is nearing completion, while improvements to Egger- South Bay Community Park in Otay Mesa-Nestor and Coral Gate Neighborhood Park in San Ysidro are expected to be completed in 2025.

According to the city, Riviera Del Sol was named in part for the Mediterranean coastal regions of Spain, Italy and France -- and will feature palm tree clusters, blue rubber surfacing and sand to symbolize the beach -- and will also have a sundial, representing del Sol or "of the sun."

"I am proud to finally deliver to the residents of Otay Mesa the park they were promised over two decades ago," said City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno. "Riviera Del Sol Neighborhood Park will provide families 4.9 acres of green space that will positively impact their health and give children a break from their screens. All while benefiting the environment. This achievement reflects years of tireless advocacy from the Otay Mesa community, who have championed this vision for over 20 years."

The park also features open lawn areas, picnic shelters, restrooms, security lighting, benches, a park monument sign, on-street parking designated for persons with disabilities and a crosswalk on Riviera Shores Street.

