San Diego officer arrested for off-duty road rage incident

File photo
Posted at 8:24 PM, Mar 04, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An off-duty San Diego police officer was arrested after a reported road rage incident Thursday morning in Clairemont, police said.

San Diego Police officer William Carter-Torres was arrested after a woman called police to report a man flashing a gun "in a threatening manner" while driving near Genesee and Balboa Avenue.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. while Carter-Torres was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle, police said.

Carter-Torres was arrested for brandishing a firearm and booked into County Jail.

Police Chief David Nisleit suspended Officer Carter-Torres and removed his police powers.

“These accusations are deeply disturbing to me, the department and our community. It will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” said Nisleit in a press release sent to ABC 10News.

Carter-Torres has been with the Department for 3 ½ years and is assigned to Central Division.

No further information was released by police. The internal investigation is ongoing.

