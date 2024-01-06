San Diego nonprofits team up to expand services

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Workforce Partnership, a local organization helping job-seekers with resources and skills, is pioneering a unique strategy by building a network of existing nonprofit organizations. They provide not only financial support but also expertise and connections to help these organizations grow.

“We should be supportive of organizations that are really on the ground doing the work," said Tony Young, interim president and CEO.

The concept revolves around empowering numerous small nonprofits in San Diego County by integrating them under the umbrella of a larger entity, namely the Workforce Partnership.

The early success of this initiative has garnered recognition from the state, resulting in a significant $4.85 million grant. The Workforce Partnership plan to allocate this fund to support nine different nonprofits dedicated to assisting individuals affected by incarceration.

One of them is WISE (Women Initiating Success Envisioned), which helps women rebuild their lives after leaving prison.

“Now that I’m working with workforce partnership, now we can really do more things to get women employed so they can get their kids back," said the founder of WISE Jackie Reed. "Cause the thing to me is when you heal that woman, you heal the entire family."

Reed said being part of the partnership has given her new resources and ways to connect her clients with the services they need.

“It really validates who we are and what we do, the uniqueness we bring to the services in the community and that, for us, shows us we’re on the right path," said Oscarin Ortega, the founder of Lived Experiences. The Oceanside-based group provides services including mobile shower, laundry units, and food distributions.

Young believes this innovative approach could set a trend, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of non-profits without unnecessary competition for resources.

“This is a bold step for us to do this, but I think it’s a trend that you’ll see, if we do this right, which I think will happen,” Young said.

