San Diego nonprofit report highlights obstacles for California mass transit projects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Local transit-focused nonprofit Circulate San Diego

today released a report finding that confusing bureaucracy is a key factor in

why it is so difficult for California to build mass transportation projects.

``The Powerless Brokers: Why California Can't Build Transit'' report

states that even when voters approve transit projects -- such as high speed

rail -- transit authorities must then seek permits from local governments,

special districts, state agencies and public and private utilities.

``In Congress, I've been working to reform our permitting processes

because it's time to take action and treat climate change, California's housing

shortage, and our sky-high cost of living like the crises we say they are,''

said Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, at the report's release on Monday.

``Making it easier to build public transportation and homes near transit is a

win-win that gives us more resources to invest -- in our families, communities,

and infrastructure.

``Thank you to Circulate San Diego for their work on this report to

highlight how our outdated permitting laws are slowing down much-needed

transportation projects.''

The report uses case studies from across the state with permitting

issues that ``added costs and delays for needed transit projects,'' according

to a statement from the nonprofit. It also gives a more-or-less positive review

of the San Diego Association of Governments' handling of the Mid-Coast Trolley -

- now the Blue Line to University City.

``Transit projects should be delivered quickly, on time, and on

budget, but as this report shows, we're stuck in a system where processes are

delaying the transit projects needed to connect communities and meet our air

quality goals,'' said Sen. Catherine S. Blakespear, D-Encinitas. ``We need

practical and meaningful reforms that maintain important environmental and

community protections while empowering our transit agencies to build

efficiently and quickly, without bureaucratic gridlock.''

The organization makes several recommendations to cut the red tape,

including giving transit authorities more responsibility for permitting,

providing incentives to local governments to streamline permitting and

extending California Environmental Quality Act exemptions for qualifying

transit projects.

``Californians deserve affordable and abundant public transit,'' said

Colin Parent, the CEO and general counsel of Circulate San Diego and the author

of the report. ``The governor and Legislature have the power to reform our

systems, and ensure we get the transit we need.''

The much-lauded and much-derided High Speed Rail project from San

Francisco to Los Angeles route was initially supposed to be completed by 2020

for $33 billion. Costs have continued to rise -- first to $89 billion, then

$128 billion -- and the start of service is expected by 2033.

President Donald Trump's administration recently cut $4 billion for

the project, which prompted State Attorney General Rob Bonta to sue for the

return of funds -- backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said ending the grants amounted to ``petty, political

retribution, motivated by President Trump's personal animus toward California

and the high-speed rail project, not the facts on the ground.''

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the project was a

``boondoggle'' and was prepared to see California in court.