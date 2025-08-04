San Diego nonprofit report highlights obstacles for California mass transit projects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Local transit-focused nonprofit Circulate San Diego
today released a report finding that confusing bureaucracy is a key factor in
why it is so difficult for California to build mass transportation projects.
``The Powerless Brokers: Why California Can't Build Transit'' report
states that even when voters approve transit projects -- such as high speed
rail -- transit authorities must then seek permits from local governments,
special districts, state agencies and public and private utilities.
``In Congress, I've been working to reform our permitting processes
because it's time to take action and treat climate change, California's housing
shortage, and our sky-high cost of living like the crises we say they are,''
said Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, at the report's release on Monday.
``Making it easier to build public transportation and homes near transit is a
win-win that gives us more resources to invest -- in our families, communities,
and infrastructure.
``Thank you to Circulate San Diego for their work on this report to
highlight how our outdated permitting laws are slowing down much-needed
transportation projects.''
The report uses case studies from across the state with permitting
issues that ``added costs and delays for needed transit projects,'' according
to a statement from the nonprofit. It also gives a more-or-less positive review
of the San Diego Association of Governments' handling of the Mid-Coast Trolley -
- now the Blue Line to University City.
``Transit projects should be delivered quickly, on time, and on
budget, but as this report shows, we're stuck in a system where processes are
delaying the transit projects needed to connect communities and meet our air
quality goals,'' said Sen. Catherine S. Blakespear, D-Encinitas. ``We need
practical and meaningful reforms that maintain important environmental and
community protections while empowering our transit agencies to build
efficiently and quickly, without bureaucratic gridlock.''
The organization makes several recommendations to cut the red tape,
including giving transit authorities more responsibility for permitting,
providing incentives to local governments to streamline permitting and
extending California Environmental Quality Act exemptions for qualifying
transit projects.
``Californians deserve affordable and abundant public transit,'' said
Colin Parent, the CEO and general counsel of Circulate San Diego and the author
of the report. ``The governor and Legislature have the power to reform our
systems, and ensure we get the transit we need.''
The much-lauded and much-derided High Speed Rail project from San
Francisco to Los Angeles route was initially supposed to be completed by 2020
for $33 billion. Costs have continued to rise -- first to $89 billion, then
$128 billion -- and the start of service is expected by 2033.
President Donald Trump's administration recently cut $4 billion for
the project, which prompted State Attorney General Rob Bonta to sue for the
return of funds -- backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom said ending the grants amounted to ``petty, political
retribution, motivated by President Trump's personal animus toward California
and the high-speed rail project, not the facts on the ground.''
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the project was a
``boondoggle'' and was prepared to see California in court.
San Diego nonprofit report highlights obstacles for California mass transit projects
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Local transit-focused nonprofit Circulate San Diego