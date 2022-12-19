San Diego nonprofit encourages family connection through reading

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For some, the value of a book transcends words on a page.

“Its fundamental to a child’s success," said Betty Mohlenbrock, founder of the nonprofit Reading Legacies.

She says reading teaches children more than just words.

"The learn self esteem. They learn that they are valued. They learn imagination because they are hearing stories," said Mohlenbrock.

The philanthropist was once a teacher, but her passion for charity work started when her husband was in the Navy and deployed for 10 months.

"There was no email. We had very little communication, and our daughter would not go to him when he returned," Mohlenbrock remembers.

Reading Legacies now helps military members who are deployed and parents who are incarcerated read to their children virtually.

"This is not about how you read — kids don’t care how you read. Kids want your attention," said Mohlenbrock.

On Sunday, Reading Legacies hosted a family reading hour in Liberty Station as part of their mission to encourage parents to read out loud to their children.

"It becomes a priority to sit down and be quiet with your kids and share that experience, even at a park," said Mohlenbrock.

One parent at Liberty Station says reading with her child is "very special" and that she has purchased some of the books she used to read with her dad for her daughter.

Reading Legacies depends on volunteers to continue working in the community, as well as donations. If you are interested in getting involved, click here.