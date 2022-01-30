Zoo Skyfari gondola ride gets stuck for about an hour before moving again

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Passengers on the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari gondola were stuck on the ride for about an hour Saturday, but eventually all patrons safely exited the ride on their own after it began moving again.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

At 4:30, the fire department tweeted that the ride was unstuck and passengers had all safely departed, adding that "some may need medical evaluation."

The Skyfari gondola includes 80 chairs that take people on a 20-minute ride.

There was no immediate word on what caused the ride to get stuck.

Fire crews remained at the zoo until all passengers were safely on the ground.