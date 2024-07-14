Younger generation reacts to Trump's shooting, reflects on political violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The younger generation in America is confronting the shocking news that former President Donald Trump was shot during a political rally Saturday, a stark reminder of the nation's history of political violence.

“I was on my computer, doing some math,” said 13-year-old James Chao.

“We started playing pickle ball," said Jazz. "One person mentioned, 'hey did Trump get shot?'”

Many young Americans are unscarred by the political violence that took Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and John F. Kennedy. Most weren't even alive when Ronald Raegan was shot in 1981.

“I didn’t believe it. I thought it was fake, but then I watched the actual video,” Chao said.

They survived the pandemic and witnessed dozens of school shootings. Now, they're grappling with another unsettling event.

“Even just going through the pandemic was us going through an incredible time," said Laura Silva. "We live in a time where sadly we experience all kinds of things in America.”

Others disenchanted with American politics.

“I was not surprised," Jazz said. "Whenever you have very strong opinions in this country, they believe in silencing you, whether it’s on one side or the other.”

“America is not doing very good right now with Trump being shot and Biden having a meltdown during his presidential debate,” Chao said.

All of them looking ahead to see how this will impact the coming election and America for years to come.