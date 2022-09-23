‘You can survive, you can make it': Community raises funds for victims of assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s a place downtown where victims of abuse or assault can go – no questions asked – to seek help: Your Safe Place.

Your Safe Place is a Family Justice Center offering free and confidential care to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

On Thursday night, city leaders and the community came together to rally support and raise funds to help survivors.

“What you’re seeing tonight is everybody coming together celebrating the mission, bringing attention to a cause that we need to remind people of – that this is happening here in San Diego,” said Mara Elliott, San Diego City Attorney.

ABC 10News spoke with a woman who has been receiving care from Your Safe Place.

“One of the most important things is that you are believed. Because that is the one thing I needed the most. Was for someone to listen to me and believe me when I was trying to get away from people, places and things,” said Sandra Holley.

Holley shared with ABC 10News she has endured decades of abusive relationships. During those abusive years, she says she became a victim of rape.

“When you have had enough of what you’re going through and you need to escape…you need Your Safe Place,” said Holley

Although it’s been nearly 30 years since those experiences, she just turned to Your Safe Place for help.

“They will provide your shelter, they will provide the counseling you need to unpack your brain…because your brain needs unpacking.”

The proceeds from Thursday night’s fundraiser will help the center provide wrap-around services: everything from sexual assault exams to counseling, to housing.

“When people come to us for assistance they need hotel vouchers, food, clothing, they might need to run out to Walmart or Target just to buy a bag of groceries,” said Elliott.

Elliott says these are services that help victims become survivors.

‘You can survive, you can make it,” said Holley.

You can learn more about Your Safe Place HERE.

CONTACT:

Your Safe Place: 619-533-6000 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

1122 Broadway, 2nd Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

24-hour San Diego Domestic Violence Hotline: 888-DV-LINKS (888-385-4657)

North County Location: One Safe Place

1050 LOS VALLECITOS BLVD., SAN MARCOS CA 92069 | (760) 290-3690

