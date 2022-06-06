Wrong-way driver crashes into downtown San Diego restaurant's patio

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI following a wrong-way crash in the Gaslamp Quarter early Monday morning.

At around 2 a.m., a BMW traveling in the wrong direction in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue crashed into the outdoor seating area of Operacaffe.

The restaurant’s patio area was badly damaged, with chairs and tables broken, and glass shattered.

The driver got out of the car without any injuries, and no one else was hurt in the incident.

Police evaluated the driver and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.