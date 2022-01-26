Wrong-way crash in Hillcrest sends 2 to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on a freeway in San Diego’s Hillcrest area early Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 2:30 a.m., a GMC Sierra pickup truck reportedly entered southbound state Route 163 from University Avenue in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Honda CR-V.

ABC 10News learned the Honda’s male driver suffered major injuries and was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown as of 6:30 a.m.

The truck’s female driver was not injured, but she appeared to be hyperventilating when speaking to authorities at the scene. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a possible DUI.

No other injuries were reported.