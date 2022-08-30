Woman suffers gunshot wound to her ear in Barrio Logan shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her ear after a shooting in the Barrio Logan area early Tuesday morning, San Diego Police said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Dalbergia Street, according to police.

An SDPD official at the scene told ABC 10News that officers who responded to the report did not find any sign of the shooter or victim.

About two hours later, a woman arrived at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City with a gunshot wound to her ear.

ABC 10News learned that the woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim told police a man she does not know and could not identify shot her for unknown reasons and then fled the area.