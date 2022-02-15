Woman struck by U-Haul truck in Grantville area, dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was killed after San Diego Police said she was hit by a U-Haul truck on a Grantville-area roadway Monday evening.

The fatal collision occurred at around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Alvarado Canyon Road, according to police.

Officers at the scene told ABC 10News they believe the woman, for unknown reasons, walked into a lane and was struck by an oncoming U-Haul truck.

Police said the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The moving truck’s driver remained at the scene and was questioned by officers.

SDPD traffic officers are investigating the incident.