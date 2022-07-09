Woman seriously hurt when bike collides with SUV in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured Saturday while riding a bicycle and colliding with a Toyota SUV in the Torrey Pines neighborhood, police said.

The woman was riding her bike north on 10900 N. Torrey Pines Road at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A 79-year-old woman was driving a tan Toyota Rav-4 north when the bicyclist swerved to the left and collided with the Toyota, said Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"The impact with the vehicle caused the bicyclist to fall to the ground," the officer said. "The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision."

Traffic Division investigators responded and were handling the collision investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.