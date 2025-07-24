Woman injured in stabbing inside Vons supermarket in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a woman was injured in a stabbing inside an Imperial Beach-area Vons.
According to SDPD, officers responded to the supermarket, located at 665 Saturn Blvd., around 2:51 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say officers went inside and found a woman had been stabbed in her left shoulder.
Officers say a knife was found in one of the supermarket's aisles, and a person of interest has been detained.
According to police, the victim has been taken to UC San Diego Hospital.
No information has been released on her current condition.
This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist to the area to gather more information.