Woman injured in felony hit-and-run crash in Pacific Beach

KGTV
Posted at 7:06 AM, Mar 03, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after a woman was injured walking a main road in Pacific Beach.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was walking along the curb line when an older, dark-color sedan drifted to the right and struck her with its passenger mirror, and drove away south on Mission Bay Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The accident occurred between Bluffside and Damon Avenues. The woman broke her arm, police said.

No other information was released.

